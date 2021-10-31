We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he was confused by his sexuality as a child and at one point even thought he was gay because he was so in touch with his feminine side.





He told Dutch podcast Man, Man, Man: “I have a definite feminine side, to the point that when I was a kid I thought I was gay for a bit.

“I definitely have a big feminine side. I love musical theatre, I love pop music, I love Britney Spears.

“My masculine side probably stops at drinking beer and watching football.”

He added: “I am not a hugely masculine person anyway. I am not a car guy. I like a nice car, but I’m not a car guy.”

Ed’s revelation comes after he revealed earlier this week that he and his one-year-old daughter Lyra have tested positive for Covid-19.

The pair will now have to isolate for 10 days, away from Ed’s wife and Lyra’s mother, Cherry Seaborn, who has not tested positive for the virus.

Ed’s new album ‘=’ is set to be released on the 29th of October and the Suffolk-born singer told fans that he was preparing to continue his album promo from home, sharing a statement on Instagram.

In a text post shared to his Instagram feed, he wrote: “I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines.

“It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in-person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances as I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x.”

After his announcement, Ed Sheeran later revealed that little Lyra also tested positive for the virus.

“I’m self-isolating with my daughter. I have been alone with her, without my wife, since we are both positive. I am now going to spend 10 days alone with her,” he explained.

Though he found one silver lining, telling The Daily Mail: “Sometimes I am away and spend just two days a week with her, so being able to be with her for 10 straight days is great.”