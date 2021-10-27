Ed Sheeran and baby daughter Lyra test positive for Covid-19

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ed Sheeran has announced that he and one-year-old daughter Lyra have tested positive for Covid-19 and are now isolating.

The pair will now have to isolate for 10 days, away from Ed’s wife and Lyra’s mother, Cherry Seaborn, who has not tested positive for the virus.

Ed’s new album ‘=’ is set to be released on the 29th of October and the Suffolk-born singer told fans that he was preparing to continue his album promo from home, sharing a statement on Instagram.

In a text post shared to his Instagram feed, he wrote, ‘I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines.

‘It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in-person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances as I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x. ’

Since confirming that he had contracted the virus, Ed later revealed that little Lyra now has it too.

“I’m self-isolating with my daughter. I have been alone with her, without my wife, since we are both positive. I am now going to spend 10 days alone with her,” he explained.

Though he found one silver lining, telling The Daily Mail, “Sometimes I am away and spend just two days a week with her, so being able to be with her for 10 straight days is great.”

Ed and wife Cherry were childhood friends but first started dating in 2015 and married in a secret ceremony in 2019 before announcing they were expecting their first child together. The couple welcomed their daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in September 2020.

Fans were quick to wish the pop singer well, flocking to social media to send him kind messages.

One wrote, ‘Your health is most important! ❤️’

Another added, ‘Oh no. Get well soon, Ed! 😢.’

And a third said, ‘Stay safe Ed!!❤️’