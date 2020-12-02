Juno star Elliot Page announces he is transgender in emotional post

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Elliot Page has taken to social media to confirm he is transgender, sharing his story with fans in a heartfelt update on Tuesday.

The actor is known for his work in films like Juno, X-Men and Hard Candy, as well as Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy.

In his statement, Elliot wrote fondly of his identity, ‘I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer’.

But he also acknowledged what he was ‘scared’ of, adding, ‘The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence.’

‘To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering.’

He used his post to support other trans people, vowing to ‘change this world for the better’. He added, ‘To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you’.

Since the announcement, Elliot Page has received a lot of support from others on social media, including plenty of famous faces.

Sir Patrick Stewart, Elliot’s X-Men co-star, wrote, ‘@TheElliotPage, I am proud to be your friend.’

Mark Ruffalo added, ‘Congratulations, Elliot, in committing to the full expression of your self and being so open and candid about it. You have made this world a more tolerant and loving place with your commitment, courage, and vulnerability. We are lucky to have public figures like you.’

And James Gunn wrote, ‘Elliot, I love you, am proud of you, and admire you. Please keep being a beacon of courage, compassion, and strength for all of us.’

Elliot is married to Canadian professional dancer and choreographer, Emma Portner, who has supported her spouse and revealed she is ‘so proud of him’. She added, “Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”