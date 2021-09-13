Emma Raducanu: Does she speak Mandarin and how much did she win at the US Open?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Emma Raducanu is the person everyone, tennis fan or not, is talking about this week.

The 18-year old made history after becoming the first-ever qualifier to win a grand slam and claim the US Open title on Saturday September 11, after beating Leylah Fernandez in the final. It’s another incredible achievement in British sport, following the plethora of gold medals at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the summer. Fellow athletes Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane were quick to congratulate the teen for her fantastic win – and even Kate Middleton had a heartfelt message for the tennis player.

Despite emerging from out of the world’s top 300 just three months ago and rising to post of the first British woman to win a grand slam for 44 years, not all that much is known about Emma Raducanu. This is what you need to know about the record-breaking sports star.

Does Emma Raducanu speak Mandarin?

Yes, Emma Raducanu speaks fluent Mandarin.

Her mother, Renee, is Chinese and comes from Shenyang in the northeastern Liaoning Province of China.

Following her incredible win, one media outlet asked the star if she had anything to say to her fans in Asia.

Emma said in Mandarin, “Hi, everyone. I wanna say thank you to you guys and I hope you could enjoy my tennis. I’m thrilled to win. Love you all, see you.”

Mandarin is the language spoken in mainland China and Taiwan as well as in Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, Tibet and Malaysia.

Where was she born?

Emma Raducanu was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Emma and her parents moved to the UK and settled in Bromley, south east London, when she was two years old. Three years later, Emma started playing tennis.

Which school did Emma Raducanu go to?

Emma went to Newstead Wood School, a grammar school in Bromley.

The 18-year old achieved an A* in maths and an A in her economics A-levels.

Before this, she attended Bickley Primary School in Bromley. A few months before her win, Emma went back to her old primary school to hand out medals and hit a few tennis balls around with current pupils.

“Amazing visit to my own @BickleyPrimary, such a warm welcome and many sweet memories of this place! #LTAYouth,” she wrote on Twitter.

Where does Emma Raducanu rank in the world?

Emma Raducanu currently ranks number 23 in the world.

Her victory over the weekend also made her the first British woman to win a singles Grand Slam championship since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977. Emma is also the first British Grand Slam singles champion since Andy Murray at Wimbledon in 2016.

And Emma’s already making waves off the court too, with a stunning Vogue cover shoot under her belt and her hat in the ring for Sports Personality of the Year 2021.

How much did Raducanu win?

Following her win at the US Open, Emma Raducanu won $2.5 million – which works out at £1.8 million.

Both men and women are paid the same amount in the US Open and even if the teen hadn’t won her match against Leylah Fernandez, she still would have walked away with a huge £900,000 in prize money.

Emma Raducanu highlights



If you missed the match and want to catch the incredible moment when Raducanu won, watch the US Tennis Open Championship’s highlights reel here.

To catch-up on the US Open’s final, head over to Amazon Prime.