Ewan McGregor’s ex-wife confirms new romance four years after split

Ewan McGregor's ex-wife Eve Mavrakis has found love again four years after her split from the actor.





Ewan McGregor is not the only one to move on from his failed marriage as his ex-wife, 55, confirmed her new romance with composer Jonathan Elias by sharing a loved-up snap from their “magical” holiday in Lake Como, Italy, on Instagram.

“Lake Como. Magical. Thank you Jonathan,” the production designer captioned the romantic snap before confirming the relationship to the Daily Mail.

Eve’s daughter Clara, 25, appeared to give the new couple her seal of approval by liking the photo.

Eve and Ewan McGregor split in 2017 after 22 years of marriage and their divorce was finalised in August 2020.

The couple share four children: Clara, Esther, Jamiyan – who was adopted in 2006 – and Anouk, who they adopted in 2011.

Ewan has also moved on from the marriage. He is now dating his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead, with the couple welcoming their first child together in June after a secret pregnancy.

Ewan’s daughter Clara confirmed the news in an Instagram post announcing the arrival of her baby brother.

The Trainspotting star’s daughter shared a couple of photos of her cradling the sweet newborn, penning a sweet caption that read: “Welcome to the world little brother congratulations to my Dad & Mary – this is the greatest gift.”

Mary and Ewan kept the pregnancy under wraps and didn’t confirm news of the arrival publicly.

It was up to Ewan’s children to share the family’s happy news, as Esther, Ewan’s 19-year-old daughter, also shared a photo of her new sibling online, revealing his unique name.

“Met my little brother looking like a pirate. I recommend! Welcome to the family little Laurie,” she wrote.

Ewan McGregor and Mary have been dating since 2017 having met on the set of TV series Fargo in 2016.

Birds of Prey star Mary split from her husband of seven years, filmmaker Riley Stearns, in May 2017. Later that year, she was seen dating Ewan, who filed for divorce from his ex-wife Eve in 2018.