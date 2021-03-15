We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan is facing heartache after his beloved father Jim Dornan has died of Covid-19.

Jim, 73, was a renowned obstetrician and gynaecologist, as well as being the father of the Hollywood star.

The sad news broke today (Monday 15th March) when tributes were paid to the late professor, who is survived by his wife Samina and three children Liesa, Jessica, and Jamie.

Chair of Division of Clinical Psychology NI, Nichola Rooney tweeted, ‘The great Prof Jim Dornan. One of a kind. His glass brimmed over.

‘A true visionary. Early 90’s he saw the benefit that Clinical Psychology could bring to the women in RMJH & made it happen. My friend. RIP. Love to Samina, Liesa, Jess & Jamie.’

Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie, who was born in Northern Ireland, has two older sisters: Liesa, who works for Disney in London, and Jessica, a fashion designer based in Falmouth, Cornwall, England.

Their father Jim had considered becoming an actor like Jamie, having taken a guest role in Jamie’s gripping BBC One series The Fall, where he played police board member John Porter, in a 2016 episode. But instead, he was a leading medical expert who delivered more than 6,000 babies during a distinguished medical career.

The death is another blow for Jamie who was just 16 when his mother Lorna, died from stage four pancreatic cancer and has so far remained silent on social media since the news of his father’s passing broke.

Jamie previously spoke about the devastating time his father told him about the ‘fatal verdict’ of his mother.

He told The Times in 2019, “I burst into tears immediately. I was so angry and confused, my mind was swirling.

“I still hoped they’d come up with a cure in the time Mum had left. My grief started before Mum was dead.

“Grief hit me in waves in the years after, when the weirdest thing would set it off.”

But the Fifty Shades of Grey star’s fans have been sending their condolences to the star via his fan accounts.

The Everything Jamie Dornan fan account wrote, ‘Our hearts are so heavy. This is unimaginable. Our hearts go out to the whole of the Dornan family during this incredibly difficult and grievous time. Northern Ireland, and the world, has lost a remarkable man. May you rest easy and peacefully. #JimDornan.’