First Dates star Laura Tott has announced she’s engaged, after keeping her relationship under wraps.

The 26-year-old who is know for waitressing in the First Dates restaurant, alongside Fred Sirieix, who confirmed his own engagement last year, shared the lovely news with fans on social media.

Laura took to Instagram to share the news that she’s engaged to her long-time partner, though their relationship has been kept very private.

She wrote that she was ‘over the moon,’ and looked overjoyed and clearly loved up in her post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPniPMMBn2m/

The First Dates star shared a sunny bikini picture, showing off her gorgeous new diamond engagement ring. In the caption, she wrote, ‘ Well I better get planning that hen do 😜💍.

‘Always keep my relationship off social media and I love that it’s just for me, but wanted to share this with you all cos I’m absolutely over the moon. Hope you’re all enjoying the sunshine 🤍.’

Fans flocked to Laura’s post to share their joy and congratulate her. One wrote, ‘Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️👏👏.’

Another said, ‘Ahhhhhh omg!!!!!😍😍 congratulations!!!!! I’m so happy for you!!!!! Xxxxx’

And a third commented, ‘Oh my god congratulations 😭❤️❤️❤️.’

As Laura said in her post, she keeps her relationship very private so not much is known about her partner, but fans were overjoyed by her sharing the intimate news.

Laura shot to fame on Channel 4’s beloved First Dates. She’s known for waiting on those on the hunt for romance in the London and Manchester based restaurants, offering advice and hilarious reactions to the cheeky and sometimes very awkward antics.

Laura didn’t feature in the most recent series of First Dates in Manchester. She told Instagram that the First Dates team wanted some new faces and Manchester locals but told fans she hoped to be back soon.

She said, ‘This doesn’t mean it’s over and I’m still very much part of the First Dates family and hopefully I’ll be back again real soon.’

Congratulations Laura!