Former TOWIE star and Sugar Hut owner Mick Norcross has been found dead aged 57.

Tributes have been paid to the reality TV star and nightclub owner after his body was discovered at his home in Bulphan, Essex.

Mick, who has four children, including The Only Way is Essex star Kirk Norcross, left a haunting tweet in the hours before his death which read, ‘At the end remind yourself that you did the best you could. And that is good enough.’

Mick joined the cast of the reality show in the early series in 2011 alongside son Kirk, with his nightclub The Sugar Hut becoming a household name and hotspot for stars and fans alike. He became a grandad following the birth of his son Kirk’s child Harry Michael. On quitting the show he became a property developer who was given the go-ahead to build a dream rural manor house in leafy Essex in 2018.

Kirk, 32, has so far remained silent on social media following his father’s death but friends have been sending tributes to the much-loved star as news broke.

Among those leading the tributes were former co-stars Gemma Collins, Mario Falcone, and James Argent.

Gemma described Mick as “Always a gentleman” and added, ‘Absolutely shocked and saddened by the news💔 my thoughts and prayers are going out to Kirk family and friends absolutely tragic #ripmicknorcross the memories of the early days the sugar hut and the wonderful filming parties you put on will never be forgotten 💔 you never know what someone is going through you was one of the good guys 😞.’

His former Towie co-star Mario Falcone posted a throwback snap and captioned it, ‘This one is very hard to accept. I had so much respect and admiration for this man.’ Before revealing that he was supported by Mick when he battled depression.

Mario added, ‘When I went through my battle with depression and suicide you were the only one from the whole show that reached out and cared about me. You were someone I looked up to and held in the highest regard. The thought of you going through the same pain and emotional darkness I did breaks my heart.

You will be sorely missed by so many!’

And James Arg Argent wrote also paid his respects to Mick Norcross after he was found dead. He wrote, ‘A true gentleman & a very kind man! RIP Mick. Many amazing memories, So Sad! My thoughts are with his family.’

Mick described himself as ‘Proud father & Grandfather, Love Antiques, Old cars, The great outdoors & all things British, Positive thinker’ in his Twitter biog. On Sunday, Mick, who was dating Samantha Keahey, tweeted, ‘Wishing everyone a healthy, safe and relaxing Sunday in these uncertain times.’