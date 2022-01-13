We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet have announced their amicable split after 16 years together and four years of marriage.

Jason and Lisa confirmed their divorce in a joint statement posted on Instagram last night, leaving fans of the couple devastated.

The lengthy post shared to Jason’s 16 million followers says, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.

“And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy. But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

In the midst of the end of their 16-year-long romance, the pair added “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become…

“Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children. Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail ✨ J & L.”

The actors met in a jazz bar in LA in 2004 and married in 2017 in a private ceremony.

Jason and Lisa now share two children—Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

Although the split appeared to come out of nowhere, Lisa had previously explained in an interview with Marisa Tomei that she was learning to be “authentically” herself.

The Enemy of the State actress noted, “Definitely learning how to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncertainty.

“We’ve eliminated all this extra noise, and now it’s time to grow our roots deeper into our own values.”

Jason also opened up about their bond back in 2016, calling Lisa his “dream woman”.

“She’s so amazing because I’m such a dips**t. She’s an angel. She’s amazing. God bless her. She’s seeing this one through. I’ve done a lot of dumb things in my life,” he told The Huffington Post at the time.