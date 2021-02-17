We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Game of Thrones real-life couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have welcomed their first baby.

Kit and Rose – who first met on the set of the hit HBO fantasy series – have been married since June 2018. Since their exciting pregnancy news was first revealed last year, many GOT fans will have no doubt been eagerly awaiting their new little arrival.

Now, in a photograph published by Page Six this week, Kit and Rose can be seen out and about, a baby strapped safely to Rose’s chest. According to PEOPLE, a representative for the couple has confirmed that they have welcomed a baby boy and are “very, very happy.”

The proud new parents confirmed they were expecting a baby back in September 2020. Rose debuted her baby bump in a cover for Make Magazine and went on to describe the East Anglian Tudor manor house that she and Kit bought as a weekend escape to the publication.

“It’s incredibly old. We have a thatched roof, which currently has an enormous hornet’s nest in it,” she revealed. “I do love to think about the house and all the people who have lived there. Were they happy, how did they live? All the families passing under those ancient beams.”

After living in New York for several years, she seemed to have found the relocation a welcome change.

“What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup. It’s a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbours. It’s so peaceful.”

New father Kit has previously discussed his excitement at the prospect of becoming a father. Speaking to InStyle ahead of the 2019 GOT series finale, the actor, who played famously stoic Jon Snow in the hit show, shared: “The most important job I’ll ever have is about to finish … ”, before continuing, “Well, not the most. Hopefully, I’ll be a father.”

How did Kit Harington and Rose Leslie meet?

Meeting on the set of GOT, Kit and Rose played lovers Jon and Ygritte in the show, acting opposite each other from 2012-2014, before Rose’s character tragically died. Jon Snow remained a firm fan-favourite until the very end.

What began as an on-screen romance soon blossomed in real life and the couple became engaged in 2017. They confirmed this in a newspaper announcement of their engagement. Kit and Rose tied the knot in an Aberdeenshire wedding the next year, reportedly with several GOT co-stars in attendance.

Congratulations to the new parents!