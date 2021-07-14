We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Matthew Morrison has announced the wonderful news that he and his wife Renee welcomed their second child.

The Glee alum confirmed that his wife had given birth to their second child last month in a statement to People magazine. Matthew and Renee are already proud parents to their three-year-old son, Revel. Now they have shared the first photo of their daughter, revealing that she was born at 12:08pm on June 28.

They also disclosed their newborn’s beautiful and unusual baby name, declaring, “We Rise! Our family is now complete. Welcome, Phoenix Monroe!”.

In the pictures shared with the publication, Matthew and Renee can be seen laughing delightedly. Whilst Renee holds Phoenix gently, Revel sits happily on Matthew’s lap in the heart-warming snap.

The singer shared the reveal on Twitter and fans were quick to congratulate them on Phoenix’s arrival.

‘Congratulations to you all. Enjoy your family xx’, one wrote.

‘Awww so happy for you and Renee, sending all the love! Welcome to the world, Phoenix’, a fellow fan shared.

Whilst someone else seemed to very much appreciate little Phoenix’s moniker, commenting, ‘Congrats!!! What a beautiful family p.s.: perfect name choice’.

‘Congratulations Matt, Renee and Revel on the birth of beautiful Phoenix Monroe!’ another person wrote, including Phoenix’s big brother Revel in their heartfelt message.

Matthew and Renee’s recent baby news comes after he spoke out about their pregnancy journey last year. In an interview with People in March 2020, The Greatest Dancer judge said that they had experienced miscarriages in the past.

“We’ve had a few miscarriages along the way trying to have a second baby, and it’s not fun stuff,” he explained. “But it has really opened us up to having the conversation and talking about things that are taboo or a little difficult to express. So I think it has really bonded us together a lot more.”

He also described the experience of watching Renee “come into her power” as a woman.

“She is such a leader and really just creating these movements and stuff with her speaking and really trying to empower other women and talking about things that a lot of women go through but are scared to talk about it, like miscarriage”, Matthew declared.

Matthew and Renee went on to announce they were expecting their second child in April this year. Sharing the news in the sweetest way on Instagram stories, Matthew posted a video of the two of them dancing, the text alongside simply stating, ‘Baby loading‘.

Renee proudly displayed her growing baby bump as they looked forward to welcoming their new arrival.

Congratulations to Matthew and Renee!