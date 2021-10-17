We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tana Ramsay has penned an emotional message about her 2016 miscarriage to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week.





Gordon Ramsay’s wife Tana previously revealed that she had tragically miscarried her son Rocky five months into her pregnancy, and earlier this week she shared her grief about the tragedy.

“If all had gone as we hoped yesterday 14/10/21 would have been our little boy Rocky’s 5th birthday, the day he was due not the day he was actually born when he was too little to survive.

“Not a day goes by when we don’t think of him, but, it wasn’t meant to be.”

She added: “We have gone on to be blessed and will be eternally grateful, but shall always remember our angel baby with a heart bursting with love and many many tears x babylossawarenessweek@gordongram.”

Accompanying the post, Tana shared a quote by Elizabeth Edwards which read: “If you know someone who has lost a child, and you’re afraid to mention them because you think you might make them sad by reminding them that they died, they didn’t forget they died.

“You’re not reminding them. What you’re reminding them of is that you remembered that they lived. And that is a great gift.”

Gordon Ramsay and Tana were left heartbroken when she miscarried their son, with the celebrity chef releasing a heartfelt statement on Facebook at the time.

He wrote: “Hi guys, Tana and I want to thank you so much for your support over the past couple of weeks.

“We had a devastating weekend as Tana has sadly miscarried our son at five months.

“We’re together healing as a family, but we want to thank everyone again for all your amazing support and well wishes. I’d especially like to send a big thank you to the amazing team at Portland Hospital for everything they’ve done. Gx.”

Gordon Ramsay and Tana went on to welcome son Oscar, two, in April 2019. The couple are also parents to Megan, 23, Matilda, 19, and twins Jack and Holly, 21.