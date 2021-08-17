Grey’s Anatomy star Kelly McCreary is pregnant with her first child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Grey’s Anatomy’s Kelly McCreary has announced the exciting news that she and her husband Pete Chatmon are expecting their first child together.

The actor, who is perhaps best known for her role as Dr Maggie Pierce in the long-running medical drama, met her director husband Pete Chatmon on the set of the ABC show. Since then, their relationship has gone from strength to strength and the couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony back in 2019. Now, two years later, Kelly has revealed that they will soon be a family-of-three as she confirmed she is pregnant with their first child.

Opening up to People, Kelly candidly shared a picture of her positive pregnancy test, as well as sweet snaps of her and Pete together, excitedly pointing to her necklace, which bears the words, ‘Hot Mama’.

“We are really excited to share that my husband and I are expecting our first little one,” the star told the publication.

Kelly also admitted that despite her and Pete deciding that the time was right to start a family together, she was still more than a little surprised when her test confirmed she was going to become a mum.

“I actually screamed in shock when I saw pregnant. I mean, I just wasn’t expecting it,” she explained. “I had really been mentally and emotionally preparing myself for the possibility that it might take us some time to conceive. So, I was genuinely shocked.”

The Grey’s Anatomy star went on to describe her experience of conceiving and of pregnancy so far as “empowering”. Though it seems that when it comes to the question of when to get pregnant, it was Pete who wished to start a family before Kelly did.

The actor disclosed that initially, she had been more hesitant as she reflected on all the career milestones she wanted to achieve before becoming a parent. However, as the couple prepare to welcome their much-desired little one, she knows they will always “make it work”.

“I’m very lucky to have a partner who is just rah, rah, eager for this child to come into our life and find out all of the ways that being parents will disrupt and challenge everything that we have planned,” she told the publication.

“But because we are doing it together, we will be able to roll with it. And because this child is so desired and so loved, whatever happens will be the right thing, and we’ll make it work.”

Already, they have each made a shortlist of the top five things they would wish to “impart” as parents.

“I think on the top of that list is total self-love and self-acceptance. It’s all the stuff I would tell my younger self,” Kelly powerfully declared.

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!