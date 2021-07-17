We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

David Thewlis has revealed that he has secretly wed his French girlfriend, Hermine.



Harry Potter star David, who played Remus Lupin in the franchise, admitted it was “love at first sight” in a lengthy Instagram post he shared on Friday to announce his wedding.

Alongside a series of loved-up photos of the couple, David penned: “When I first met Hermine she was wearing a cherry red dress with white polka dots and smoking tobacco from a clay pipe.

“She told me she was the retired ringmistress of a travelling flea circus I thought she was joking, but it was true. Ça a été un coup de foudre [It was love at first sight].”

Then dropping the ball that the couple have wed, the Harry Potter star added: “These days nobody smokes and the only rings are on our fingers. These days, sleeping beside her, I wake up laughing in the middle of the night.”

Admitting his sadness that the pair will be separated on Saturday when Hermine returns to France to visit her loved ones for the first time since the pandemic began, David said: “Tomorrow she is leaving for Paris and Provence to visit her family for the first time in over a year, whilst I must remain here in London, hawking fine literature to the masses.”

Proving just how smitten he is, David continued: “I am already a little lost. I feel like one of her poor fleas, off balance and out of control on a flying trapeze, with no net and no one to catch me.

“Hermine is almost packed. ‘I’ll miss you,’ I say, ‘and I expect you’ll miss me.’ She smiles and puts on her headphones, as if to say, ‘Yes, of course I will.'”

David and Hermine typically keep their relationship out of the spotlight, but back in April he hinted that they had wed after he referred to her as his “patient wife” while talking about his upcoming second novel Shooting Martha.

“I spent much of 2019 and the beginning of 2020 writing my second novel, only taking a brief pause to shoot Charlie Kauffman’s ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I stayed in all day and night, every day and night and didn’t see anyone except my patient wife, Hermine. I finally finished it in mid-March 2020.”