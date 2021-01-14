We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Heather Mills is said to be engaged to boyfriend Mike Dickman who is 17 years her junior.

Heather Mills and boyfriend Mike Dickman are understood to have got engaged after almost two years of dating.

The former model first went public with Mike in June 2019 and it looks like she has finally found happiness – 13 years after a bitter divorce from ex Sir Paul McCartney, 78.

Heather, 53, who celebrated her birthday in Dubai this week, is said to have exchanged commitment rings with the 36-year-old film producer just before Christmas as the pair marked 18-months of dating.

It’s claimed that her boyfriend Mike views the commitment rings as an ‘informal engagement’ and the pair are in no hurry to follow the usual wedding traditions of getting married.

A source told The Sun, “Heather and Mike are incredibly happy. It’s so good to see a smile on her face again after a turbulent few years.

“They’re completely in love. Heather has told pals he’s the love of her life whilst, for his part, Mike adores her and is completely devoted.

“Heather’s incredibly young at heart, and gets on with all his mates — their 17-year age gap really isn’t an issue.”

The suspected engagement comes after Mike showed off a ring on his wedding finger on his social media earlier this week.

How did Heather Mills and Mike Dickman meet?

The pair are believed to have met on a train journey between Kent and London and Heather, who was with her daughter Beatrice, now aged 17, began sending him flirty messages.

At the time the Mail On Sunday reported that Heather slipped the film producer her business card and also a note saying, ‘I think you’re hot. Email me.’

Video of the Week

A source claimed, “Mike was sitting on his own having had a long, boozy lunch and Heather was sitting next to him playing a card game with her daughter Beatrice.

“Heather kept eyeing him up and just before the journey ended at London Bridge, she passed him a series of notes when her daughter wasn’t looking. One said, “I think you’re hot. Email me.”