Helen Skelton is reportedly pregnant with her third child, after one of her friends seemingly revealed that she is expecting.

Inci Mehmet shared a clip of Helen participating at the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am on Wednesday.

The short snippet appeared to confirm that Helen and her rugby league star husband Richie Mylerhe will soon be adding to their family.

Inci captioned the clip, “An absolute god of a woman! @helenskelton learnt the game 6 months ago and now lighting it up at the @bmwpga Pro-Am whilst preggers!!!”

Helen and Richie already have two adorable sons, Ernie, six, and Louis, four.

In photos from the occasion, the former Blue Peter broadcaster could be seen wearing a navy outfit that flattered a noticeable bump.

Her outfit was completed with a pair of comfortable white trainers and a white visor to protect her from the sun.

The TV star recently spoke to OK! about how she balances raising her children with her and her husband’s demanding work commitments.

In the recent interview she said, “Nothing gives you so much joy but brings you to your knees as parenting.

“I have two wild boys, who jump, run, fight and are the definition of ‘spirited.’ I wouldn’t change them for the world, but I would be lying if I didn’t confess it’s exhausting at times.”

Adding, “With two, you’re outnumbered, and mine are mischief, so they have great fun running in opposite directions. I was more in control when I had one. Now when I am out in public, I have to hope the people they are tearing into have kids and understand they are just being kids.”