Holly Willoughby forced to miss This Morning because of new lockdown rules

Holly Willoughby was forced to skip her spot on This Morning yesterday after suffering a parenting mishap that so many Brits are facing right now.

England was plunged into lockdown part three on Monday, with schools across the country being forced to close last minute by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the hope of curbing the new strain of Covid-19.

But that left many families struggling to find childcare or arrange homeschooling – especially if they are a key worker and Holly Willoughby was among the mums and dads left with nobody to look after the kids.

The popular presenter was forced to stay at home with her children Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and Chester, six, who she shares with husband Dan Baldwin, for the first time since she last presented the show on Christmas Day. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

But her absence was short-lived as after putting a plan into action, Holly returned to the sofa of the ITV daytime show with Phillip Schofield today, who had been holding the fort with Rochelle Humes.

Phillip had initially said Holly needed to spend a couple of extra days with the family but later joked, “Holly’s not around today. She’s just about to wrap up her filming commitments with The Masked Singer.

He continued, “She will be back with us tomorrow. The Badger, who would have thought it? Unbelievable but I guessed it from the off.”

To which Rochelle replied, “You’re so naughty!” But Phillip couldn’t resist a final tease, he explained, “We’ll also say good morning to Holly who is watching at home, as Badger. She’s dealing with her childcare issues at the moment and she will be back tomorrow.“

And true to his word, after her absence Holly returned to the sofa but she didn’t hold back on reporting how stressed she was feeling.

She declared that she was “just about holding on” as she admitted it was “lovely to be back”.

She told viewers, “How are you, I’ve missed you! Are you all okay? I think we are just about holding on! Still holding on! Happy New Year!“

Good to have you back Holly!