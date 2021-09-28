Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis reveals heart-breaking miscarriage in emotional video

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

TV star Stephanie Davis has announced that she has suffered a miscarriage.

Stephanie, who appears in the popular E4 show Hollyoaks, has spoken out about how she felt “let down” and “emotionally exhausted” after the tragedy.

The mother-of-one shared her ordeal with fans by posting a video of herself at the beginning of her pregnancy journey.

During the Monday evening clip, she revealed that she and partner Oliver Tasker, a Liverpool cycle shop employee, had recently found out they were expecting a child.

Stephanie revealed that it was the messages from her followers that drove her to take a pregnancy test in the first place.

She explained, “it was in fact your messages about my bad skin change, my heavy curry intake, random food and hormones that made me check… I was pregnant.”

The former soap star told her fans while lying in bed in the dark, “I’m feeling a bit sorry for myself the past 10 days or more, whatever.”

“It’s been, I’ve just been not great, erm, I just felt let down by a lot of things but I’ll get there strong, I know I’m not alone I just feel alone right now.”

The actress went on to say that she started experiencing aches and that the hospital was monitoring her closely.

After a series of scans and numerous blood tests, she received the dreaded hospital phone call informing her that her levels were rapidly dropping and that her pregnancy had ended.

She went on to say, “I feel all over the place right now and know I was early but it still hurts.

“I seen my whole future ahead of me and had my hand on my stomach every day. Just feel so lost right now and my hormones are understandably all over the place. I know one day I’ll get my happy ending but for now I just have to get through this. Sending all my love, Steph x”