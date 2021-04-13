We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin has welcomed his first child with partner Brenda Song – and paid tribute to his late sister with the baby boy’s name.

Macaulay’s sister Dakota was killed when she stepped out in front of a moving car in Los Angeles in 2008.

It’s been confirmed that the Kevin McCallister actor and Brenda, best known for her roles on Disney Channel, have named their newborn son after Macaulay’s sister – calling him Dakota.

According to Esquire, baby Dakota was born in Los Angeles on April 5, at 1.10pm and weighed in at 6lbs 14ozs.

Meanwhile, Macaulay, whose brother Kieran welcomed his first child in 2019, is said to be “overjoyed” by his and Brenda’s new arrival.

The couple, who met on the set of Changeland in 2017, kept their pregnancy a secret until the birth of their son was announced but Macaulay had hinted in the past that they were trying to get pregnant.

“We practice a lot. We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating‘,” he told Esquire.

Brenda also told the publication just how special Macaulay is to her, swooning, “You can’t be around him and not be happy. People don’t realise how incredibly kind and loyal and sweet and smart he is.”

The pair keep most details of their relationship private but Brenda penned a special tribute to Macaulay on Instagram as he celebrated his 40th birthday.

Beside a photo of them wearing matching red checked pyjamas with ‘Brenda’ and ‘Mack’ printed on, she captioned the post, ‘Happy 40th birthday to this magical being. I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you.

‘But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you.’