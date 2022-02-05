Jack Grealish: Who is he and why is everyone talking about his hair again?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jack Grealish has caused a stir by cutting off his signature locks, leaving fans devastated.

The England football star became a trend-setter during the delayed Euros 2020 last summer, when people fell in love with Jack’s hair.

In fact, people loved the former Aston Villa midfielder’s hair so much they started growing their hair out in order to sport a “Grealish” style themselves.

But now the heartthrob has left fans heartbroken as he’s had his trademark hair cut off.

Jack, 26, shocked fans with the transformation when his barber shared the first pictures of his new short locks.

“I need to have some time to myself to process the fact that Jack Grealish has cut off his wonderful hair,” tweeted one online user.

While another said, “I need to have some time to myself to process the fact that Jack Grealish has cut off his wonderful hair.”

It marks a new chapter in Jack’s career as he moves on from claims he enjoyed a string of dates with Inbetweeners star Emily Atack behind his long-term girlfriend, Sasha Attwood’s back.

The pair were said to have enjoyed a couple of trysts towards the end of last year, before news of their romance broke in December.

An insider told The Sun, “By all accounts, Emily is really hurt, and feeling incredibly bruised by the whole encounter.

“She’s kept a dignified silence about their fling but now Jack – who made out he was single – has gone running back to Sasha.

“One minute he was besotted, the next he was back with Sasha and acting as if Emily didn’t mean anything.

“When their affair came to light, it quickly became apparent that people were getting hurt – and that things could get very messy.

“Emily didn’t want a huge drama, and took the executive decision to calmly walk away.”