Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger's daughter Jade has reportedly split from her husband Adrian Fillary.





Jade Jagger and Adrian are said to have called time on their nine-year marriage, with the jewellery designer said to be “devastated” by the breakdown of their relationship.

According to The Mail on Sunday, divorce proceedings are underway, with lawyers instructed by both sides, and the DJ has moved out of their East London family home.

“This is all very sad,” a source told the publication.

But the estranged couple are said to be keeping their split amicable for their sake of their seven-year-old son, Ray.

The source added: “They thought they would be together for ever but it didn’t work out quite like that. They are 100 per cent committed to co-parenting their son – right now he is the priority. Things remain amicable for his sake.”

Jade Jagger was last photographed at Wimbledon earlier this month with her wedding ring noticeably missing from her finger.

The couple wed in a lavish ceremony in July 2012 at Aynhoe Park stately home hotel near Banbury, watched on by famous friends including Kate Moss.

They welcomed Ray in 2014. Jade also has daughters Assisi, 28, and Amba, 24, from her previous relationship with artist Piers Jackson.

Jade opened up about her wedding day in 2015, telling The Mirror it was “perfect”.

“My best memory was my feet getting a bit mixed up during our first dance to Thinking Of You by Katy Perry. Everybody was on the dance floor all night.”

Jade even made her own wedding dress. “I made my dress myself, actually it’s a top and skirt,” she added at the time.

“No, I wasn’t a bridezilla, I wasn’t literally at the sewing machine, but because of my design background I was able to get exactly what I wanted. I love embroidery and hand-made beautiful things, so I came up with this.”