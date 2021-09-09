We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jennifer Lawrence has confirmed she is pregnant, sharing the news that she and husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their first child together.

Actress and Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant and expecting her first child with her art dealer husband Cooke Maroney.

People have now reported that Jennifer’s representatives have confirmed the happy news that she is pregnant with her first child. So far it is unknown how far along she is, or what gender her baby is.

The Daily Mail has now also shared exclusive snaps of the star out and about in New York City, wearing a white T-shirt and floral dungarees that show off her blossoming baby bump.

Who is Jennifer Lawrence’s husband?

Jennifer Lawrence is married to high profile art dealer Cooke Maroney who directs the prestigious Gladstone gallery in New York.

Jennifer and Cooke married in October 2019 in a beautiful ceremony in Rhode Island, surrounded by A-list friends, including actress Emma Stone, iconic mom-ager Kris Jenner, songstress Adele, and actress Amy Schumer.

The couple were first rumoured to be an item in June 2018, and they soon announced their engagement in February of the same year.

Jennifer is very private about her personal life, even avoiding social media, but she has previously opened up about her relationship with Cooke. Speaking about their relationship and choice to marry, Jen said he is the “greatest person” she’s ever met.

Speaking on Catt Sandler’s podcast Naked with Catt Sandler, she added, “I don’t know, I started with the basics: ‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?

“It’s just – this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s – you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”

This happy news comes after the announcement of ‘Don’t Look Up’ which is coming to Netflix on the 24th of December, starring Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo Di Caprio, Jonah Hill, and Meryl Streep.

The star-studded cast doesn’t end there, Ariana Grande is also featuring in the film, as is Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchet, and Gina Gershon.

Congratulations Jennifer and Cooke!