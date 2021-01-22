We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former Little Mix band-member Jesy Nelson and her boyfriend Sean Sagar have supposedly called time on their 9-month relationship.

The singer, who recently announced she was leaving the popular girl group, is understood to be looking to “put herself first” at this difficult time. Jesy and Sean are now thought to have removed all previous posts of them together from social media.

Whilst some claim that Sean has been ‘liking’ glamorous pictures of model Yasmeen Falck and Too Hot To Handle star Nicole O’Brien following the break up.

According to The Sun, a source said that, “Jesy and Sean have decided to take some time apart. It’s such a shame as they made a lovely couple but recently things haven’t been right between them.

“Jesy just left Little Mix and is working hard on herself right now — she has to put herself first,” they added.

“Lockdown has made it really difficult too, so for now Jesy and Sean are taking time apart from each other.”

How long had Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar been together?

It’s been reported that the former couple first began dating last April, but chose to keep things low-key as Jesy had recently gone through a breakup with ex-boyfriend Chris Hughes.

The singer then posted her first picture of her and Sean together, going Instagram Official, in autumn last year.

Their relationship seemed to go from strength to strength as they shared more adorable snaps of each other.

It was when the couple’s photos of each other disappeared that rumours began to emerge amongst some fans.

Who has Jesy Nelson dated?

Prior to Sean Sagar, Jesy Nelson has had several high-profile relationships. She was previously engaged to ITV Loose Women panelist Coleen Nolan’s son Jake Roche. However, the couple later broke up in 2016. Jesy has also previously dated Love Island star, Chris Hughes.

Jesy Nelson shocked Little Mix fans in December when she announced she was leaving the band after 9 years.

In a deeply personal message posted on Instagram, Jesy wrote: ‘The past nine years in Little Mix has been the most incredible time of my life’.

However, the pressure that came with it seems to have inspired her decision to leave the band. She disclosed that being part of the popular group had ‘taken a toll on [her] mental health‘.

‘I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard’, she went on to explain.

‘I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy.’