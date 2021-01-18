We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Justin Timberlake confirms he's welcomed a second baby with his wife Jessica Biel as he reveals the sweet name.

Justin Timberlake has confirmed he welcomed a second child with his wife Jessica Biel during the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer, who is dad to son Silas, five, with wife Jessica, revealed that the couple had celebrated the arrival of a second son given the unusual baby name of Phineas during an interview with US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

Phineas is believed to be of Hebrew origin.

Speaking via video link on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Justin admitted he was struggling to get the baby to sleep. He said, “He’s awesome and so cute. Nobody’s sleeping. But we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier. Very grateful.”

But if you’re wondering whether you missed something, fear not, for Justin also confirmed that the couple had kept the pregnancy secret – with just immediate family knowing and also friend Ellen.

With reports claiming the couple had welcomed a baby six months ago – in July last year.

Ellen recalled, “I think we were FaceTiming and you said, ‘Hey, you want to know a secret?’ and then Jessica walked in and you put your hand on her stomach. You were like, ‘I’m having another baby!”

Jessica hasn’t been pictured in full on social media since last March when she celebrated her birthday. The couple, who have been dating since 2007, have been married since 2012.

When asked what it’s like parenting two children now, Justin, who is said to be living in Big Sky, Montana, joked, “We don’t see each other anymore.

“It’s a lot of fun. I guess the saying goes go from a zone defense to a man-to-man really quickly. It’s great. Silas is super excited. Right now he’s very much liking it. Phin can’t walk yet or chase him down, so we’ll see what happens,’ the former N-Sync star added.

It’s not yet known if Silas will follow in his father’s footsteps of being a singer, but Justin admits he’s very good at sport, “He’s into Legos and tennis. We got him a Nintendo Switch… He likes golf, but I’m not pressing it. I want him to like it if he likes it. He’s fast and active so he’s very good at tennis.”

The baby joy comes after Justin publicly apologised to his wife after he was caught canoodling with co-star Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans on a night out in December 2019.

At the time he wrote on Instagram, ‘I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumours that are hurting the people I love.

Video of the Week

‘A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behaviour. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son.

‘I apologise to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.

‘This was not that.’