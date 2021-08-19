We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway has admitted that she is feeling “emotional” as she prepares travel abroad for a family holiday for the first time without husband Derek Draper.

The Good Morning Britain host’s husband Derek is still battling the impacts of having Covid-19, after he spent a year in the hospital following a coronavirus infection in March 2020. Back in April Derek was finally able to return home from hospital after months in intensive care.

Explaining that she is getting ready to leave Derek in the UK as she takes Darcey and Billy abroad for the first time since he fell ill, Kate admitted she was almost late to work after oversleeping while drafting a list for Derek’s family as she prepares to take the kids away.

On Thursday’s episode of GMB Kate said, “I’m actually about to disappear off on a little holiday.

Adding, “So I had a busy day yesterday writing lots of lists and everything as Derek’s family are descending to take care of Derek for a few days while I take the kids away.”

Susanna Reid has been confirmed to return to the show to fill in for Kate.

Derek’s health needs have been difficult as Kate explained, ” I had a very tight window where I could get everybody to come and look after Derek so I could take the kids away. Obviously, he has nurses as well.”

Kate has been quite open about her family’s circumstances, saying that if their external family had other commitments, friends would be able to help.

Despite the fact that Kate and the kids are looking forward to their first trip, she noted, “I think we’re all quite emotional, the three of us, about going away without him and whether that feels a bit strange to do.”

Speaking to co-host Richard Bacon she concluded, “I wondered whether that would feel too strange to do. It feels like a bit of a moment, my son Billy is a bit concerned. It feels strange but we need to do it, to have a little bit of time come back and be refreshed.”