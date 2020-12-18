We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway has made a sad confession ahead of Christmas this year.

Kate’s husband Derek Draper was ill with Covid-19 back in March and is still seriously unwell, battling the aftermath the virus has had on his body.

The former political advisor, who shares 14-year-old Darcey and 11-year-old William with Kate, is still fighting the impacts of the disease in hospital, nine months since he was admitted to intensive care.

Now Good Morning Britain host Kate has shared plans for Christmas this year, explaining the family will be unable to continue their usual traditions, spending the festive period at home without Derek.

“If you’ve lost someone due to Covid or lost someone for whatever reason, I think Christmas is very tough.

“So I’m lucky that Derek is still with us and we still have hope for next year but it is hard to know how to plan because we have very specific traditions,” Kate said.

“We’d always go to Derek’s parents’ on Christmas Eve and we’d go to church. I don’t think any of that’s possible because we need to stay close to Derek in the hospital.”

This comes after Kate confessed she is feeling pressure to be both mum and dad to her two kids.

The former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star was awarded the Hello! Star Women award this month and shared some emotional words about her painful year in her acceptance speech.

“It has brought us closer but also they miss their dad, so I guess I’m trying to be mum and dad as well and obviously can’t be.”

Opening up on her hopes for the future, Kate expressed her desperation for Derek to make a recovery after his long health battle and for the UK to continue with their strength and perseverance in light of the on going pandemic.

“I obviously hope that Derek can recover and come back to us, I mean that’s the big one, isn’t it?

“I hope that we can as a country fight our way out of this pandemic. We don’t give in to bitterness and anger. I hope we can keep that community spirit we had at the beginning where we were all clapping for carers. “