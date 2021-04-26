We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway has opened up about the incredible way the Royal Family reached out to support her during her husband Derek Draper's battle with Covid.

Kate Garraway has been candid about her family’s suffering during her husband Derek Draper’s life-threatening Covid battle.

Derek was hospitalised in March 2020 and spent over a year in intensive care, facing the huge impact the virus had on his body. He finally returned home from hospital earlier this month to be with Kate and their kids, Darcey, 15, and Billy, 11.

The Good Morning Britain host recently revealed that she was set to share more details about her husband’s year-long health journey in her book, Kate Garraway: The Power Of Hope.

Opening up about the incredible outpour of support she has received in light of Derek’s illness, she mentioned how she didn’t anticipate that the royal family would contact her as well.

‘Hundreds of thousands of people messaged me on Instagram, some were just sending love or sharing stories of loss and how they had got through it. Others were writing with tales of miraculous recoveries they wanted me to take heart from,’ she penned in the memoir.

‘One day I received a letter from a member of the Royal Family, offering the services of a Royal physician. How lovely, I thought, although it seemed utterly surreal.’

Kate also had the opportunity to attend the Pride of Britain Awards in January, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thanked her for her incredible strength and courage.

When asked how it felt to talk with Prince William and Kate about her family’s struggles, Kate admitted that she was touched that they even knew who she was and that Prince William showed special concern for her two children.

She told Good House Keeping magazine, “It’s wonderful that they even know who I am and what I’ve been through, they were so sweet to me and showed their compassion to Darcey and Billy. Because they imagined what it would be like for their own children.”

Video of the Week

She continued, “Prince William knows exactly how hard it is to be without a parent and how it can affect you, so he shared his thoughts on that.”

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson, Tony Blair, and David Beckham all sent Kate “personal” messages.

She wrote, ‘David Beckham messaged me on Instagram. I hadn’t had the chance to look at social media so it was Darcey and Billy who spotted it and squealed with delight.’