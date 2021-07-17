We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Katie Price is now legally single after her divorce from her ex-husband Kieran Hayler was finally finalised – three years after their split.





Katie Price is said to have thought their union had been legally ended back in March, but according to The Sun, the decree absolute – which is a legal document that ends the marriage – only came through this week.

A spokesperson for Katie confirmed their divorce, telling the publication: “This is correct. Katie believed the divorce had been finalised but this was in fact the decree nisi – not the absolute.

“The divorce was amicable – focus being on positive parenting relations for their children. Katie looks forward to planning her wonderful wedding to Carl Woods as she’s now officially single to proceed.”

Meanwhile, Kieran told MailOnline: “As of July 12 we are now divorced. It took just over three years. We didn’t rush it; it was in the process for a long time and Covid-19 hit, which held up the courts. It wasn’t in our hands.”

He added: “I’m not even joking, it didn’t cost any more than £500, because there was no legal battle. We share custody of the children and we arranged that ourselves, and we do stick to it.

“I said to her, I will be the only person that doesn’t take any money from you because that’s not who I am, I don’t want her money.”

Katie is now in a relationship with Carl Woods and revealed their engagement in April after claiming she has finally found “the one”.

Katie Price has been married three times before. Her first husband was Peter Andre who she was with from 2005 to 2009 after meeting on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004.

They went on to have two children together – Junior, who is now 16, and Princess, who is now 14.

She then went on to wed cage fighter Alex Reid from 2010 to 2012. Her longest marriage was to Kieran, who she wed in 2013 before going on to split in 2019.

During their marriage, Katie and Kieran welcomed son Jett, seven, and daughter Bunny, six. Katie also has 18-year-old son Harvey from her relationship with footballer Dwight Yorke – but they were never married.