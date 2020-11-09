We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As another series I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! approaches, Katie Price - arguably one of its most famous contestants - has opened up about her time in the jungle.



Her jungle romance with Peter Andre back in 2004 had viewers hooked and Katie, now 42, admits she had ‘no idea’ she’d end up with a husband off the back of the show.

Speaking during A Jungle Story, Katie said, ‘I was just fixated on Pete. People saw our relationship develop. Having Pete there in the jungle did make it easier because you’d fall asleep thinking of him and wake up seeing him there.

‘If you haven’t clicked with someone in there I think it’s quite hard and lonely. I was 23, I had no idea I’d go into the jungle and meet my husband.’

Katie and Pete, 47, went on to tie the knot and have two children – Junior, 15, and 13-year-old Princess – before splitting in 2009.

After a lot of ups and downs and public mudslinging, it seems the former couple are finally on good terms. Earlier this year Pete, now happily married to doctor Emily MacDonaugh, confirmed he and his ex-wife are ‘friends’.

Video of the Week

On Junior’s 15th birthday Katie posted on Instagram, ‘Happy 15th birthday to my mini me in many ways and so proud of the young man he is turning out to be his dad and me have done a good job.’ Pete commented on the post, ‘He’s a good boy. I’m so so proud.’

And when one follower repolied, ‘This is lovely commenting on each others status – lovely to see’, Pete, who shares children Amelia, six, and three-year-old Theodore with Emily, said, ‘We’re friends and she’s mummy so course.’