Laura Whitmore has given birth to a daughter with husband Iain Stirling as the couple is spotted welcoming the baby home.

The Love Island presenter and voiceover husband have become parents for the first time – and although the couple is yet to officially announce the lovely news themselves, The Sun Online reports Laura Whitmore gives birth after the couple was seen with their baby.

In February the couple was pictured getting a bite to eat and coffee in Westbourne Grove, London as they walked their dog Mick the Maltipoo.

The pair married in Dublin back in November last year announced they were expecting a baby last month by posting a picture of a Guns N Roses babygro on Instagram.

At the time of the pregnancy announcement, Laura felt the need to explain her pregnancy weight gain, she wrote, ‘I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share – and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lock down beer belly is out of control. Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021. It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet. Especially the times when I’ve had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning.’

Fans have been congratulating the couple on Instagram following news that Laura Whitmore gives birth, one wrote, ‘Congrats on your baby’ another put, ‘ I know you haven’t released it yet and typical papers releasing it before you can on your own terms but congrats to you and Ian on the birth of your baby’ and a third added, ‘Congratulations on your beautiful baby.’

Meanwhile, Laura’s dog is expected to play a huge role in the new arrival, after all, it was present at their wedding, as she shared a snap to mark her pooch’s sixth birthday and captioned it, ‘Happy 6th Birthday Mick! ❤️ There with me every step of the way #mickspics 📸 @conormcdphoto’ as it showed the dog following the couple down the stairs on their wedding day.