Lisa Armstrong has hit back at claims she’s ‘heartbroken’ over the news that her ex husband Ant McPartlin is engaged.

Lisa and iconic Geordie presenter Ant were married for 11 years and split back in 2018.

Ant and Lisa’s divorce was finally settled this year after 18 months, with a £31 million deal reportedly being made.

Now Ant, who is one half of TV duo Ant and Dec, has found love again and proposed to his new beau Anne-Marie Corbett over Christmas.

A spokesperson for Ant confirmed the special news, revealing his sweet nickname for his future wife.

“Ant and Amzie are delighted to announce their engagement. The proposal took place on Christmas Eve at home in a very romantic setting,” a statement said.

While Ant is undeniably happy in his new relationship, it’s been claimed that celeb make-up artist Lisa is struggling with the fact that her ex husband has moved on.

However, Lisa has hit back at allegations she’s facing heartache over Ant’s proposal.

Taking to social media, Lisa shared a post featuring two magazine headlines, one branding her as ‘heartbroken’ and the other speculating her ‘secret joy’ helping her to thrive in her new life without Ant.

Insisting the headlines are ‘a load of cr*p’ Lisa was bombarded with supportive messages from fans.

‘They say in one you are heartbroken the other full of joy! What a load of sh**! I’ve followed you for years now and you are still a class act. You make up is great to! Thank you for always answering ever tweet etc too,’ one follower wrote.

‘Laughable really! Ridiculous they care so much! I’m sure you’re just getting on with your life,’ agreed another.

Lisa responded, ‘Exactly, just made up rubbish… don’t understand why they can’t leave me alone!!!’

‘God forbid you are a strong independent woman who knows her own worth,’ one more fan bolstered.