Love Island star Malin Andersson has revealed that she is pregnant – two years after the tragic death of her baby daughter Consy.





Love Island star Malin Andersson announced the news on Sunday, dubbing her pregnancy her “happy ending” after also suffering a miscarriage in April.

Malin took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a beautiful black and white photo of her baby bump, with her hands and her boyfriend Jared’s hands resting on it in the shape of a heart.

Captioning the precious photo, Malin wrote: “My next chapter. My new beginning. My happy ending. My entire universe. All mine.

“I can’t describe to you all how I feel writing this. Everything I’ve ever wanted, everything I visualised. A solid partner in my life, who has been there in the background – witnessed my life over the past 4 years and has stuck by me as a friend… and now a lover.

“This couldn’t feel any more right – and we’re now bringing a beautiful soul into this world.”

She continued: “My heart feels electric writing this, my eyes tearing up.. because I can promise you all there was once upon a time I never thought I could experience this. I was wrong. It just wasn’t the right time. All the pain I’ve endured has led to this very moment… my own little family.

“Mumma – I know you’re looking down with bright eyes and a big smile. Baby Consy – protect us from above. This is us now. .”

The Reality TV star, who took part in the second series of Love Island, has had to deal with a series of tragedies over the last few years.

In November 2017 she lost her dear mother after a battle with breast cancer and in 2019 before her due date, Malin gave birth to daughter Consy with ex-partner Tom Kemp, seven weeks prematurely and she was just one month old when she died.

Then, in April 2021, Malin revealed her heartache after discovering she had lost her unborn baby.

She said in part: “It pains me to talk about this in detail right now due to what happened to Consy… but I want you all to know that miscarriage doesn’t discriminate, and it can happen to anyone. Even when you think you have gone through enough.”