Love Island star Marcel Somerville becomes a father for the first-time after his fiancée Rebecca Vieira gives birth to their son.

After a long labour, the love island star announced his fiancée had given birth on Instagram with the couple posting stories of them meeting their little bundle of joy.

Having captioned a clip ‘My life’, and it showed Marcel smiling widely as he leaned in towards the newborn baby, who was wearing a white hat, as mum Rebecca cradled him in her arms. But he chose to keep the baby’s face hidden beneath a heart emoji.

In revealing the sweet unusual baby name, Marcel, 31, captioned a photo, ‘Roman Somerville Born 30/01/21 @ 23:27 My Heart!!! Pregnancy is a journey and this past nine and a bit months have been totally worth it! He’s literally the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen… Soooo Handsome. I can’t wait for you all to meet him.’ (sic)

Marcel, who announced his engagement to Rebecca last August, after they found out they were going to be parents, went on to praise his ‘wonder woman’ future wife as he revealed her two-day labour ordeal.

He continued, ‘@rebeccavieirax is literally my idol she has spent the last two days in labour and I don’t know where she got the strength from as I’m running on fumes but she did it and I could not be prouder of my future wife. I adore you mama! Absolutely adore every single ounce of you! Your my Wonder Woman! We did it mama and he’s everything we could have wished for. Thank you for carrying him and bringing him into the world! I’m so emotional right now but this has blown my mind. This Little Boy Is Everything,’ (sic)

To which Rebecca, 25, sweetly replied, ‘I still can’t believe we made such a beautiful little prince. I love you both with all my heart.’

Rebecca is overcome with new-mum feelings. She wrote, ‘I literally cannot believe how beautiful my son is I can’t stop staring at him, the love you feel is out of this world, I was in labour for two days and it was the most painful experience but so worth it. I couldn’t believe my eyes when he was put on my chest.. can’t wait to share and show you my birth experience, @marcel_rockyb was amazing throughout although sometimes he looked so scared 😂.. Roman I needed you.’

Meanwhile, originally breaking the baby news, Rebecca posted a video clip of her breastfeeding the baby in which you can see the cute face of the newborn.

Rebecca revealed to her followers that her waters had broken in the days leading up to the birth. She wrote, ‘My midwives were sent from heaven. My waters have broken.’

Fans are overjoyed by their lovely news. One wrote, ‘Congratulations, actually been waiting for this announcement. So pleased for you both xx’ and another added, ‘From being a huge Blazing Squad fan to seeing how you have grown and now being a daddy. I’m so emotional for you. Congratulations to you both. I love his name.’