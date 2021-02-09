We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Love Island's Theo Campbell has become a first-time father as he welcomes his son with girlfriend Sapphire Yhnell.

Theo, 29, starred on the third series of the ITV reality dating show and made the surprise announcement to his fans on Instagram that he had become a dad by posting a sweet photo of him leaving the hospital with his newborn son laid in a baby car seat carrier wrapped in a £350 Fendi blanket as he carried a hospital bag across his body.

The reality TV star admitted he “can’t believe the joy” of becoming a parent as he shared the adorable snap.

He captioned it, ‘Dam, my replacement is here – 21 hours later and he’s here. I can’t believe the joy I had looking into the eyes of my baby boy. I only told a few friends and family so for most people will be massive surprise seeing this. Over the past 4 years having a private life isn’t really a thing so being able to keep this private has been so nice.’

He also praised his girlfriend before revealing the unusual baby name they had chosen. He added, ‘Massive well done to his mum as-well, the process of having a baby is crazy I literally didn’t have a clue how strong a woman has to be to go through this! Aries Campbell 07/02/2021 #minime #daddy ‘

Meanwhile, Sapphire, who also has another son called Tai from a previous relationship, shared a snap of their newborn baby and captioned it, ‘My beautiful boy – Aries’.

With the youngster wearing an adorable bear onesie and a knitted Fendi hat

Sapphire shared a beautiful video clip of her informing her close friends about the pregnancy and uploaded it to Instagram with the caption, ‘After the hardest few months battling HG I can finally announce I’m expecting another blessing! Loved Filming these reactions Couldnt get my Mums or Ruby’s as they was with me when I found out. I can’t believe how sweet my son has been! All he does is kiss & hold my belly. You are so LOVED already little one.’ (sic).

Video of the Week

And friends and fans alike have been sending their congratulations. One wrote, ‘Congrats pal. Best thing in the world. They make you grow up fast……… enjoy my man.’ Another put, ‘Oh my gosh WHATTTTTTTTT Congratulations Theo and baby mama!!! Life changing experience! Massive well done! so happy for you!!!!!!’ And fellow love Islander Dom Lever added, ‘The loudest guy I know kept this quiet congratulations brother.’