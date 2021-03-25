We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Frankie Muniz has welcomed his first child with his wife Paige and shared the happy news with his Instagram followers.



Best known for his iconic role as Malcolm in Malcolm in the Middle, Frankie Muniz, 35, has announced his wife Paige, 28, has given birth to a baby boy, and their first child together.

Frankie took to his Instagram stories to share the special news with his 450,00 followers. He appeared very emotional and said, “I’m a dad guys. I love him so much, I love my wife so much. I just love them.”

The couple announced they were expecting their baby in two adorable Instagram posts last year.

Frankie posted a touching video of the couple dancing together and showing off Paige’s bump and sonogram pictures. He wrote, ‘I’m gonna be a dad!!!! I’m so excited for the next big adventure. I love @pogmuniz and our little one!!’

Fans were delighted by the news, one commented, ‘This is so beautiful, im crying literally. Congrats Frankie and Paige!’

Another wrote, ‘👏👏 congratulations!! Happy for you ❤️’

A third said, ‘Malcolm in the Middle all grown up 😢❤️.’

The couple also announced the gender of their baby a month later with a cute gender reveal party.

Frankie and Paige got married last year and have been keeping their fans updated along their pregnancy journey. They both shared posts a week before their baby was due to express their excitement. P

aige wrote, ‘We’re getting so freaking close! Patiently waiting for our chunky monkey to make his way into the world…’

Frankie shared the same pictures captioned with, ‘I’m so lucky that my son is going to have the best mom in the history of moms. Any day now…’

The couple is yet to announce their baby boy’s name. Congratulations Frankie and Paige.