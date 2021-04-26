McFly’s Harry Judd and wife Izzy confirm they’re expecting their third child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

McFly’s drummer, Harry Judd, and wife Izzy have revealed they are expecting their third child together.

The couple’s baby news comes weeks after they both tested positive for Covid-19.

Harry shared a video on Instagram confirming the news of Izzy’s pregnancy, captioning it, ‘After a tough week it’s lovely to be able to share some happy family news with you ♥️.’

Harry took to social media earlier in the week to assure fans they were okay after contracting the virus, penning, ‘@mrs_izzyjudd and me have Covid. Mild flu symptoms and everything smells like vinegar! Isolating at home now with the family. X’

Sharing the news of her third pregnancy, Izzy admitted that she was worried when she tested positive for Covid while pregnant.

She said, “We have all been living in fear of this virus and we’ve been so careful for over a year, so it is a shock when numbers are low and I’m pregnant,” she told Hello! magazine.

Harry and Izzy married in 2012 and already have two children Lola, five, and Kit, three.

The couple struggled to conceive and suffered a miscarriage in 2014 after their first round of IVF.

They later conceived their daughter Lola on their second IVF attempt.

They welcomed their second child, Kit, who was conceived naturally in 2017.

Baby number three is due in October and the couple has said they’re so excited to find out the gender and tell Lola and Kit if they’ll have a little brother or sister.

Izzy said, “We think it will be lovely for Lola and Kit to know.”

Opening up about becoming a dad for the first time, Harry said, “When Lola was born, I was a blubbering mess and with Kit, I cried too. They are the most emotional moments of my life for sure.”

Fans and famous friends took to social media to congratulate the pair on their wonderful news.

Girls Aloud star Kimberly Walsh wrote, ‘Yay such amazing news! ❤️❤️❤️.’

‘Congratulations mate ❤️,’ added former TOWIE cast member, Mario Falcone, while Aston Merrygold from JLS wrote, ‘Amazing news congrats guys 👏🏾.’

Congratulations Harry and Izzy!