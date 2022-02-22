We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Singer Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato have announced that they are expecting their fourth child together in a new music video.

The couple broke the happy news in the video for Michael’s new song ‘I’ll Never Not Love You’.

TMZ has obtained a 30 second, sneak peek of the new video and revealed Luisana is pregnant again. In the clip, the crooner sings the last lines of his new song, while in a dream sequence at a supermarket – he then snaps out of it at the checkout as his wife joins him and says “come one”.

They then begin to leave and the camera pans to see their other three children running toward the camera and their mother, Luisana, and her blossoming baby bump!

Bublé fans will also be delighted to know that this new video, is a sequel to the popular hit Haven’t Met You Yet, which Luisana also starred in.

The couple is yet to comment on the news or confirm how far along Luisana is – clearly waiting for the full video to drop so that fans can see the reveal for themselves.

Messages of congratulations have already started flooding the Youtube video’s comments, one fan wrote, “I’m SOOOO looking forward to the new video tomorrow!!! Also, congratulations on baby #4! God bless!”

With another commenting, “Congratulations on your baby on the way, dear Luisana, and dear Michael! Congrats to your kids on their new brother or sister on the way!”

The couple married in March 2011 and celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in 2021. They already share three children, Noah, eight, Elias, six, and three-year-old Vida who they welcomed in July 2018.

Michael and Luisana seem to be going from strength to strength, despite facing heartbreak after their eldest son, Noah was diagnosed with a rare type of liver cancer in 2016.

Michael took a two-year break from music to focus on his family and thankfully Noah’s treatment was successful and he has made a full recovery.