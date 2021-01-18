We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Miranda Hart has revealed her beloved pet pooch Peggy has passed away.

The former Call the Midwife star also confirmed that she will be taking some time away from her busy career to deal with the tragic loss of her pet.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, she revealed that her crossbreed Shih Tzu sadly passed away at the ripe old age of 14.

Miranda wrote about her heartbreaking loss in an online post, sharing a series of photos of the late pooch.

‘Last week I said goodbye to my beautiful, darling dog, Peggy. I share because I shared her with you when I wrote Peggy and Me and many of you took her to your hearts. I have always been amused by and grateful for the pictures and gifts she was showered with. She used a blanket a fan gave her in Australia until the end,’ Miranda penned beside the image.

The comedian who rose to fame when her self-titled sitcom hit the BBC in 2009, went on to reminisce on the powerful effect her lovely dog had on people.

She wrote, ‘She was recognised more than once in public when friends walked her and once when I was walking her and the woman looked at me said “oh my goodness… is that Peggy, I can’t believe it”. And then looked at me again, when I thought I might be showered in a compliment, and she just said suspiciously “how come you get to walk her?” I proudly and with a lot of internal giggles said “I am Peggy’s owner”!’

Miranda then went on to discuss the difficulties in dealing with grief and shared her advice for her followers with their own pets.

She writes, ‘Fellow dog owners will know the excruciating sadness of losing your loyal, loving best friend. The pain mirrors the unique joy, connection, comfort and love they bring. And Peggy was my absolute rock and source of all those things. Their uncompromising, unconditional loving presence is such an incredible gift. Enjoy your dogs as much as you can. They are great teachers’

In a somber twist, Miranda revealed that this will be the last we see of her for a while as she is choosing to take a step back from work and take some time to heal.

Miranda said, ‘I’m using this time to take some time away from work/posting to write and rest and see what the new chapter will be. Take very good gentle care of yourselves, please thank you please. Love oo.’

Miranda was known for having her pet by her side constantly since she bought her in 2007. She even released a memoir in 2016 called ‘Peggy and Me’.

Fans rushed to support the comedic star, flooding the actress with their support. One fan commented, ‘Omg I am so sorry, she was a massive part of your life, I am crying for you right now I am so sorry.’

Video of the Week

Another said, ‘Oh Miranda. I am so sorry. I know how much Peggy meant to you. I read your books and your bind was so strong. I hope you have lots of support. Lots of love ❤️’

Oscar-winning actress Allison Janney commented, ‘Oh Miranda. I’m so sorry sweetheart. These beautiful creatures steal our hearts. Sending you a huge hug’.

Meanwhile, director Paul Feig said, ‘We are so sorry and so very sad about Peggy. We love you, Miranda’.