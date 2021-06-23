Mis-Teeq star Su-Elise Nash announces birth of her first child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mis-Teeq Su-Elise Nash and partner Ryan St David Jones have welcomed their first child.

The ex-songstress revealed that she and Ryan had named their baby boy Blu St David Jones in a series of Instagram posts on Tuesday evening.

Captioning the post the new mum wrote, “HELLO WORLD… meet our son… Blu St David Jones.

“We have never felt so in love 😍 He is everything we wished for and more…”

Su-Elise also posted photos of herself cradling her son, alongside a bunch of sweet snaps of the baby sleeping in his cot.

Alesha Dixon, a fellow former Mis-Teeq bandmate, was among the first to congratulate her commenting, “Love him so much already ❤️❤️❤️.”

Mis-Teeq’s Sabrina Washington was quick to follow as she left a string of love heart eyes emojis.

Prior to giving birth, the vocalist documented her pregnancy on social media, showing fans a preview of her baby’s adorable animal-themed nursery.

Su-Elise revealed her pregnancy in January sharing a photo of her boyfriend Ryan caressing her stomach on a beach in Sydney, Australia.

She penned, “The butterflies you give me have turned into little feet … and just like that our new adventure has begun. We can’t wait to meet our baby son.”

Su-Elise rose to fame in Mis-Teeq in the late 90s, releasing hits like Scandalous, All I Want, and B With Me, the band became a household name.

The new mum has mainly stayed out of the showbiz spotlight since the band split and she retrained as a teacher, launching her very own performing arts school in Kent.