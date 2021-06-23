Trending:

Mis-Teeq star Su-Elise Nash announces birth of her first child

Kudzai Chibaduki
    • Mis-Teeq Su-Elise Nash and partner Ryan St David Jones have welcomed their first child. 

    The ex-songstress revealed that she and Ryan had named their baby boy Blu St David Jones in a series of Instagram posts on Tuesday evening.  

    Captioning the post the new mum wrote, “HELLO WORLD… meet our son… Blu St David Jones.

    “We have never felt so in love 😍 He is everything we wished for and more…” 

    Su-Elise also posted photos of herself cradling her son, alongside a bunch of sweet snaps of the baby sleeping in his cot. 

    Alesha Dixon, a fellow former Mis-Teeq bandmate, was among the first to congratulate her commenting, “Love him so much already ❤️❤️❤️.” 

     Mis-Teeq’s Sabrina Washington was quick to follow as she left a string of love heart eyes emojis. 

    Prior to giving birth, the vocalist documented her pregnancy on social media, showing fans a preview of her baby’s adorable animal-themed nursery. 

    Su-Elise revealed her pregnancy in January sharing a photo of her boyfriend Ryan caressing her stomach on a beach in Sydney, Australia.

    She penned, “The butterflies you give me have turned into little feet … and just like that our new adventure has begun. We can’t wait to meet our baby son.”

    Su-Elise rose to fame in Mis-Teeq in the late 90s, releasing hits like Scandalous, All I Want, and B With Me, the band became a household name.

    The new mum has mainly stayed out of the showbiz spotlight since the band split and she retrained as a teacher, launching her very own performing arts school in Kent.

