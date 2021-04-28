Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer gives birth after secret pregnancy

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer and her partner David Oakes have welcomed their first child together.

Natalie joins two of her Game of Thrones co-stars who have also welcomed babies during lockdown.

Sophie Turner welcomed her first child during the pandemic, as did Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie.

Natalie, 39, and her partner David Oakes, 37, announced they had welcomed a baby girl at the start of 2021.

The couple were able to keep the pregnancy a secret, only telling close friends and family.

Natalie confirmed the news on the That’s After Life podcast with Esther Rantzen, saying that lockdown was the perfect time for her to get pregnant and have a baby.

Natalie and David met in 2019 while starring in the West End’s ‘Venus in Fur’ together.

With Natalie having no social media presence and the pandemic taking over normal life last year, the couple managed to keep the whole pregnancy and arrival of their daughter under wraps, only now confirming it three months later.

Natalie said, “I feel like I’m probably being a bit of a cliché, she’ll probably be sitting in a bar in 30 years’ time one day going, ‘Yeah, I’m a COVID baby. I think there’s going to be lots of COVID babies because what else can people do.”



Talking about her baby girl she said, “She’s just three months and she’s an absolute joy.

“I’m never going to complain about shooting hours ever again because sleep deprivation is something else.”

She continued, “People say, ‘Your whole perspective on life will change, and your whole set of value system’ and you sort of roll your eyes and go ‘yeah, yeah’ — and then you have one and you go, ‘Oh. Wow!’

“I’m in love. I’m absolutely in love, she’s a joy.”

Congratulations Natalie and David!