We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former One Direction star, Niall Horan has revealed he fell “extremely” ill on a British Airways flight as he thanked staff ahead of a major new appearance.

Niall Horan rose to fame as a member of One Direction, the British boyband that took the world by storm until they announced they were taking a hiatus in 2015. Since then Niall has gone on to launch a solo career, just like many of his former bandmates, including Liam Payne who last year revealed he was “closer than ever” to Cheryl Cole, with whom he co-parents a son Bear.

Unlike Liam, Louis and Zayn, Niall hasn’t become a dad himself and he’s currently understood to be in a relationship with Amelia Woolley as he continues making music. Now the singer has revealed he became “extremely ill” while on a British Airways flight in recent days as things took an unexpected turn.

Niall confirmed the news in heartfelt Tweet as he thanked the flight staff who helped him for their assistance, writing, “Thank you to the staff on that @British_Airways flight. I was extremely ill and they took such good care of me. ❤️”

“Thanks for your lovely comments about the care you received from our crew on your flight, Niall. We’ll be sure to pass on your thanks to them”, British Airways responded kindly.

Fans were also quick to offer their well-wishes to the One Direction star, one wrote, “Hopefully you’re okay now!! Thank you to the staff for taking care of you !! ❤️

Another commented, “I hope you feel better soon Niall! Rest up and relax take care of yourself “

With a third fan tweeting, “Hope you’re feeling better now, we love you!”

The singer has not opened up further about his illness ahead of his highly-anticipated appearance on The Late Late Show with Ryan Tubridy, a popular Irish chat show. However, thankfully for fans, it seems as though Niall is still set to appear after all.

The show’s official account has now posted a recent Tweet confirming this as they excitedly declared, “Lookin forward to seeing this fella again this evening (& Ryan too of course) 🥰.”

The singer has got fans seriously excited after revealing that new music is on the way. Niall announced the exciting news on 7th February, telling fans he was working on new material and apologising for not being very active online.

It’s not yet known when Niall Horan’s new work will be released, but there’ll be plenty of people eagerly waiting to add his new tunes to their favourite playlists…