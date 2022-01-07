We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nicholas Cage announced his wife Riko Shibata is pregnant with his third child – and their first child together.

The Hollywood actor, 57, who is already a father of two from a previous relationship, is set to become a dad again after he announced his fifth wife, 27, is pregnant with their first baby together.

Prior to Nicholas Cage announcing wife Riko Shibata is pregnant, the couple married in February last year at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas.

‘The parents-to-be are elated!’ a representative for the family confirmed to People.

Nicolas and Riko met in Japan in 2020 when he was filming Sion Sono’s Prisoners Of Ghostland in which she landed a role in the movie playing one of the four Mannequin Women.

The couple soon got engaged on FaceTime and tied the knot last year.

Nicholas has two sons – Weston, 31, and Kal-El, 16 – with ex-wife Alice Kim.

At the time of the reports of his wedding, Nicholas told Daily Mail online, “It’s true, and we are very happy.”

During their ceremony, the bride wore a black handmade Japanese Bridal Kimono from Kyoto that required three layers.

She held a bouquet of yellow and red roses that offset her bright red lipstick, while she wore her long dark hair falling straight around her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Nicolas wore a black Tom Ford Tuxedo complete with a yellow rose buttonhole to match Riko’s bouquet.

Riko walked down the aisle to her favorite song Winter Song by Kiroro before they exchanged traditional Catholic and Shinto vows with poetry from Walt Whitman and Haiku ‘sprinkled in’, a rep for Nicolas confirmed.

Alice Kim (2004-2016), and Erica Koike (2019) who he was married to for four days in March 2019 before he filed for an annulment.

Congratulations to you both!