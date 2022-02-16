We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles is engaged to her boyfriend Jonathan Owens after nearly two years of dating.

The seven-time Olympic gymnastics champion confirmed her engagement on Instagram, hailing the decision “THE EASIEST YES.”

Jonathan popped the question to Simone on bended knee in the breathtaking photos, as she grinned from ear to ear. Fans were treated to an up-close-and-personal look at her gorgeous oval-shaped diamond engagement ring in the series of stunning snaps.

The pro gymnast gushed, “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🤎 @jowens_3”

Simone’s new fiancé Jonathan shared his own special post to share the special announcement, hinting that he popped the question on Valentine’s Day.

The American football player penned, “Woke up this morning with a fiancé.”

For Simone’s big rock, Jonathan sought the help of celebrity jeweller Zo Frost, who created a 3 carat oval diamond with a stunning halo that the NFL star “handpicked” months ago.

The happy couple started dating in August 2020, and the next step in their fairytale romance will come as no surprise to those who have been following them since the beginning. Jonathan notably dedicated a post to Simone after she withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics last summer to focus on her mental health.

Jonathan shared, “Imma ride with you through whatever baby,” adding, “Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB. You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that.”

Simone previously admitted to sliding into his DMs after finding him attractive in an interview with the Wall Street Journal about their blossoming romance.

“I saw him and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s pretty cute,’ so I said hi,” she confessed.

“And then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later.”