Pop Idol star Michelle McManus is pregnant with her second child

Michelle McManus is pregnant with her second child.

The Pop Idol star, who rose to fame after winning the talent show in 2003, shared a sweet snap of herself showing off her blossoming baby bump, with her husband Jeff Nimmo and their little boy Harry on Instagram, along with the note, “Harry playing peekaboo with mummy, daddy and bump, baby Nimmo number two due early 2022.”

The announcement comes just over two years Michelle and Jeff welcomed baby Harry in February of 2020.

Pregnant Michelle’s fans were quick to share their excitement in the comments section of the pregnancy announcement, as one penned, “Amazing news!!! Many congrats to the three of you ❤️ You look fabulous.”

Another gushed, “Congratulations ❤️ so happy for you all xxx”

Meanwhile celebrity presenter Kate Thornton, added, “Congratulations!!”

Michelle and Jeff tied the knot in Glasgow, Scotland in 2017 after dating for two years. Jeff popped the question the year before in 2016, while they were on holiday in the Canary Islands.

After welcoming her first-born baby Harry just a month before the UK went into the first Covid-19 lockdown, Michelle shared a gorgeous photo of her cradling her newborn, penning a touching caption to thank the NHS staff who helped her in her birth journey, despite her health worries.

“Myself and Jeff will never be able to thank the staff at the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital in Glasgow for the care and attention they’ve given us over the last 9 months to ensure our darling son was delivered safely into the world,” Michelle wrote.

“As a type 1 diabetic my pregnancy was to be a little more challenging but thanks to the constant support from the phenomenal diabetic and obstetrics teams at the Princess Royal I sailed through it with no complications, something I could never have done on my own,” she added.

“We are so so lucky to have our NHS in Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 To each and every one of the incredible staff I met during my week in hospital I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you did for me and my family. You gave me the light of my life in my son and I’ll be forever in your debt.

“To think of our country without our NHS is unimaginable so here’s to supporting our National Health Service and all the angels who work within it ❤️.”