Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman have announced the exciting news that they have welcomed their first child, ten years after they met on the set of ABC drama, Revenge.

Actors Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman’s romance has gone from strength to strength since they acted alongside each other as Emily Thorne and Daniel Grayson in the hit drama Revenge. Having tied the knot in a stunning ceremony back in 2018, the couple are believed to generally prefer keeping their family life out of the public spotlight.

And it seems Emily and Josh had also been keeping some pretty wonderful news to themselves over the past few months until the perfect moment arrived. Taking to Instagram to update fans, Emily VanCamp has revealed that she has given birth to her and Josh’s first child.

The star also shared their newborn daughter’s beautiful and unusual baby name.

‘Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris 💐 Our hearts are full 💗’, she wrote alongside a stunning black and white snap of her and Iris’ hands adorably touching.

And that’s not all, as Emily’s post also included several photographs taken throughout her pregnancy, which she and Josh are understood to have kept private. The first of these shows her and Josh kissing, his hand gently resting on her growing baby bump. Whilst in the second of the pregnancy snaps, Emily stands in the doorway of what appears to be their home, facing to the side and allowing her bump to shine.

After sharing the news of little Iris’ arrival, fans and celebrities alike were quick to congratulate the proud first time parents.

Actor and director Sarah Drew commented simply eight red hearts in response to the wonderful revelation, whilst Jenna Dewan took a similar approach, posting three.

Someone else also included them in their heartfelt reply, writing, ‘Huge Congratulations Emily and Josh I’m so happy for you both 💖💖💖💖💖’.

‘[H]ow amazing is this. Cutest couple and now they’ve had a baby 😍so happy for them ❤️❤️,’ another person shared.

Meanwhile, a fellow fan directed their message to Emily and Josh’s little girl, excitedly declaring, ‘Welcome to the world Iris!! ❤️❤️’.

The birth of baby Iris comes ten years after Emily and Josh first met on the set of Revenge. The former co-stars became engaged in 2017 and, opening up to E! News at the time, Emily shared candid details about the wonderful moment Josh proposed to her.

She revealed that the proposal came just hours before she was told that Fox’s show, The Resident, had been picked up.

“We got engaged and then two hours later they called to say our show’s picked up— and it was my birthday. It was like a triple celebration. It was really beautiful,” she explained.

When asked if she had begun planning their amazing day which took place a year later, Emily responded, “”Not in the slightest,” adding that she was “Just enjoying the moment!”

Now Emily and Josh have become a loving family of three after welcoming their daughter.

Congratulations to the new parents!