Sir Richard Branson has confirmed that his 96-year-old mother, Eve, has died after a battle with coronavirus.

The Virgin founder revealed the sad news to the public today, explaining that Eve tested positive for COVID the day before she was set to receive the vaccine for the deadly virus.

‘I’m sorry to share that, sadly like a lot of people’s mums and dads right now in these days of COVID, my mum Eve has also passed away,’ Richard penned on Instagram.

‘But rather than mourn her loss, I wanted to celebrate her wonderful life, her tremendous spirit, the joy she brought to so many, and the love she gave us,’ the entrepreneur added beside a touching photograph of him and Eve.

‘My mum tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago. As mum is 96 years old and has underlying health issues, we feared the worst. She had been due to receive a vaccine the day after she tested positive,’ Richard previously explained, when Eve fell ill with the disease.

Richard and his family had initially expected Eve to recover, sharing a positive update just days ago, explaining that she was no longer showing up as Covid positive.

‘Mum has always been a tremendous fighter, and we’re so happy she has now tested negative for COVID-19. It is early days, but she appears to be on the road to recovery.

‘Mum has been entertaining the wonderful nurses looking after her with tales from her life, sharing adventures in the Women’s Royal Naval Service, trying to teach them morse code, and of course telling stories about her family. A huge thank you from all our family to the incredible people helping mum and so many others with such compassion, care and skill.’

Hundreds of Richard’s followers rushed to share their condolences following the news of Eve’s passing.

‘I’m so sorry. Rest in peace 🙏🏻 😔,’ commented one.

‘I had the pleasure of taking your lovely mum to Barbados when I was Virgin Crew. She was a dream to look after. God rest her soul 🙏🏻❤️,’ added another.

Our thoughts are with Richard and his family at this tough time.