Former talkshow host Ricki Lake has announced she’s engaged to boyfriend Ross Burningham, declaring him 'wonderful' and 'my person'.



Ricki took to Instagram to share her exciting news, posting an adorable snap of her and Ross together. The newly-engaged couple beam at the camera, whilst Ricki’s heartfelt caption stated: ‘Friends, I’m so so so excited to share some good news!

I’m engaged! 💍 ♥️ This is Ross. He is my person. He is wonderful.’

She continued: ‘I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human.Our next chapter is sure to be a good one. #heartopen #lifeisbeautiful #ibelieveinlove#thisis52 #selflove#nofilter #justhappy ♥️ ‘

Fans and friends were quick to express their delight, with musician Debbie Gibson writing: ‘Ohhhh so sweet !!! So happy for you both. Love you girl❤️ ‘.

Whilst TV host Dermot O’Leary commented: ‘Congrats Ricki, great news xx’.

And actor Alicia Coppola wrote: ‘This makes me so happy. Congratulations!!!!🍾🎉🎈🎊 ‘.

Ricki has been open about her experience finding love again, telling PEOPLE: “Ross and I literally pinch ourselves that we have found each other at this time in our lives”.

“Both of us, newly empty-nesters, we feel as if we are kids again. We are filled with gratitude and joy for what is to come,” she said. Ricki is a devoted mother to two sons, Milo (23) and Owen (19), from her first marriage to Rob Sussman.

It’s understood that Ricki and Ross have been dating for over a year, but that the former talk show host first made her relationship with Ross Instagram official back in December 2020.

She shared another beautiful picture of the couple together, her caption simply reading: ‘LOVE’.

Ricki’s wonderful engagement news comes four years after her ex-husband Christian Evans tragically passed away in 2017. The couple, who married in 2012, divorced in 2015.

Video of the Week

Earlier this month, Ricki paid a deeply personal tribute to Christian on Instagram on the sad anniversary of his passing.

She wrote: ‘Today, February 11th marks 4 years since the world lost this beautiful soul. #christianevans continues to be my greatest teacher. Through his #compassion and #kindness for others, especially those suffering with #mentalillness. Forever grateful for the #uncondtionallove we shared. #kindnessisking #neverforget #suicideprevention #bipolar #love #loveiseternal ♥️♥️♥️ ‘