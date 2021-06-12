Robin Williams’ son Zak welcomes second child with wife Olivia Jade

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Zak Williams is now a father of two after welcoming his second child with wife Olivia Jade.





Robin Williams’ son shared his family’s happy news on Instagram on Friday, alongside a series of gorgeous photos of his new daughter, Zola.

One image shows a close-up of the newborn gazing at the camera while wearing a cute leopard print onesie, while another sees her being cuddled by her big brother, McLaurin ‘Mickey’ Clement, two.

A third photo shows the whole family smiling sweetly for the camera as they lay on a couch, with new mum Olivia cradling her daughter in her arms.

Captioning the post, Zak wrote: “Introducing our newest member of the family, Zola June Williams!

“Since joining us, she’s getting on amazingly with her big brother @mickeycwilliams and has proven to be one laid back little girl. @heyoliviajune is doing awesome and we are over-the-moon to be welcoming Zola into the world!”

Fans rushed to send congratulatory messages, with many cooing over how adorable baby Zola is.

“Congratulations! She’s beautiful!” said one. A second added: “Congrats!!! Mickey seems like a natural at the big brother role,” and a third added: “Congratulations!!! Two cuties! Beautiful name.”

Zola’s arrival comes less than a year after her parents tied the knot at the Paramour Estate in Los Angeles.

The couple picked a poignant day to wed, World Mental Health Day on 10th October 2020, in memory of Zak’s late father Robin Williams, who tragically died in August 2014, at the age of 63, after suffering with depression.

Alongside a picture of himself and Olivia looking over the moon at their wedding, Zak tweeted: “I had the great joy of marrying my best friend @oliviajune today! It went awesome and we couldn’t have tied the knot on a betterday #WorldMentalHealthDay”

Olivia added: “Married my best friend and love of my life today @zakwilliams you were already stuck with me forever, and now it’s legally so.”