Rylan Clark-Neal reveals the real reason he quit This Morning

Rylan Clark-Neal has revealed exactly why he left his presenting spot on ITV's This Morning.

The TV and radio host rose to fame when he appeared on The X Factor back in 2012 and has since landed countless on screen opportunities, making himself a household among Brits.

We’ve seen him take on Strictly Come Dancing’s It Takes Two and has a regularly Saturday show on BBC Radio 2.

At one point he was even juggling both hosting This Morning and Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, waking up at 5am to head up the ITV chat show and working late into the night.

Rylan became a This Morning favourite, regularly standing in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield and working alongside the likes of Eamonn Holmes and Alison Hammond.

But we’ve not seen the 32-year-old Essex native on the This Morning sofa for some time and he’s revealed exactly why, admitting he felt like he had gotten too comfortable on the programme.

“I haven’t been on This Morning for about two years now,” he told The Sun.

“I had a lovely time there and learnt a lot when it came down to working live and going on to host the show eventually.

“I took a step back and I think it was the right decision for me to get out of that bubble of not really pushing myself,” Rylan added.

“I loved This Morning, but now it’s nice to sit and watch it from home instead. And I like a lay in too much. I can’t deal with the early starts.”

Rylan has also had his say on the somewhat controversial This Morning cast revamp which has seen Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford replaced after 14 years presenting the show on Fridays.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have taken over the Friday slot but we’ll still be seeing Eamonn and Ruth during school half terms and holidays.

Confessing his love for the TV duo, Rylan added that he’s thrilled for Alison to be stepping into the spotlight.

“There aren’t many people I would genuinely heartfelt say I adore, but Alison is one of them.

“She should have been hosting more years ago. She’s a joy to be around,” he swooned.

“Ruth and Eamonn are my telly mum and dad who have held my hands for the past ten years and I’ve held their hands back tightly. I’m obviously gutted I won’t be seeing them every Friday.

“I adore Ruth and Eamonn but I really wish Alison and Dermot all the best. Both of them are really decent people. I will be tuning in watching them.

“I just hope it frees up their time for them to do something else together because they’re diamonds. I hope to God we get to see them doing something else.”