Sam Faiers has announced that she has quit her ITVBe show The Mummy Diaries after seven years and nine series.





Sam Faiers shared the shocking news on Instagram on Saturday, admitting her “family needed a break from it all”.

Sam is mother to Paul Jnr, five, and three-year-old Rosie, who she shares with partner Paul Knightley.

Alongside a series of photos from her time on the show – which also starred her sister, Billie, and her family – Sam penned: “To my wonderful followers and supporters of The Mummy Diaries over the past 7 years, after many months of consideration, I’ve decided that now feels like the right time to step away and to focus on new adventures.

“I truly have watched all the most defining moments in my adult life play out on The Mummy Diaries – bringing two beautiful children into the world, my relationship with Paul, building my businesses, creating a home together as a family, and of course all the wonderful memories with Billie and my family.”

She went on: “I’m so grateful to ITV and Potato for giving me and my children the best home movies anyone could ask for, I could never have imagined all these years ago that we would still be here today- 9 series on! But more importantly I will be forever appreciative to our incredible viewers.”

Explaining why now was the right time for her to leave, she added: “For those of you wondering why, and this is the honest truth; I always said when the children start school, I would reassess the situation and this wasn’t an easy decision to make by all means but I’ve decided I would let my family take a break from it all.

“For me personally TV has been my career for the last 11 years, you have watched me grow up since I was 19 and I don’t plan on retiring yet.

“I’m working on some exciting projects and very excited for this next chapter. I love you all so much thank you Sam x.”

Sam Faiers also confirmed that her sister Billie, her husband Greg Shepherd and their children Nelly, seven, and Arthur, four, will now star in their own spin-off show, Billie and Greg: The Family Diaries.

Billie also confirmed the news herself after wishing Sam “all the luck in the world” in an emotional message on Instagram.

She said in part: “The show must go on for us Shep’s I am VERY excited that we are now filming for ‘Billie and Greg ~ The Family Diaries’

“@gregory_shep the kids and I are excited to bring you along this next exciting chapter of our journey ! ️ I wish my sister @samanthafaiers all the love and luck in the world with your next adventure”.